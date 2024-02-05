NDP to confirm flagbearer in upcoming national conference

Former President Mahama

Source: CNR

The National Democratic Party (NDP) is set to organize its National Conference in March to nominate the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

According to party leadership, they are optimistic about electing and forming their regional executives, which would pave the way for the acclamation of the party’s flagbearer.



In an interview with Citi News, the General Secretary of NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, outlined the party’s preparation ahead of the upcoming 2024 general election.

“The regional conferences would be in March, thus mid-match there we will initiate our activities and organization of our National conferences. But at our regional conference, we will elect and confirm our regional executives that the Committee Organization Bureau (COD) executive would nominate and appoint. Then we will go ahead and inaugurate by statutory requirement.”



“We hope by the end of March we will have organized our national conference, and then this would also coincide with the nomination. And confirmation of our flagbearer that will be done simultaneously on the day of the National Conference,” he said.