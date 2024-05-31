NEIP initiative has transformed entrepreneurship Landscape in Ghana – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) for significantly transforming Ghana's entrepreneurial landscape, reducing youth unemployment, and stimulating economic growth.

Speaking at the 3rd Applied Research Conference of Technical Universities in Sunyani, he highlighted NEIP's impact on the start-up ecosystem, aiding 15,000 start-ups and creating 103,871 jobs by the end of 2023.



Launched in 2017, NEIP provides funding, training, and mentorship, fostering self-reliance and creativity among young entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the President emphasized the government's investment in education, research, and STEM initiatives to further promote innovation and entrepreneurship in Ghana.



Read full article