NHIA calls for caution against 81 health facilities charging unlawful fees

National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has urged the Ministry of Health to admonish 81 health facilities nationwide for imposing illegal fees within the health insurance scheme.

The NHIA's action comes in response to public complaints and subsequent investigations confirming these unauthorized practices.



The identified health facilities, consisting of 37 public, 18 private, and 26 Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) establishments, were found to be levying unlawful charges for various services, including medicines, infusions, investigations, laboratory services, folders, hospital beds, and general hospital services.

In a letter dated January 2, 2024, the NHIA formally requested the Ministry of Health to caution the implicated health facilities, emphasizing that such practices violate section 35 (1) of Act 85nt 16.0 on 'Forbidden Conduct' as outlined in the Master provider service agreement signed with the Authority.