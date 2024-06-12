News

News
1

NHIA disburses over GH₵300m to healthcare facilities for claims

Nhia File Building Sld National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disbursed over GH₵300 million in claims payments to healthcare facilities across Ghana.

