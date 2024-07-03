News

NHIA disburses over GHS587,000 for free dialysis coverage to six hospitals

DACOSTA ABOAGYE IA Dr. Dacosta Aboagye

Wed, 3 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disbursed GHS 587,236.00 to six hospitals by the end of June under its Free Dialysis Coverage programme, benefiting vulnerable patients.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live