NHIA mandatory health insurance for non-resident visitors not yet approved – Dr Okoe Boye clarifies

The Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has clarified that the mandatory health insurance policy for non-resident visitors is a proposal by the NHIA, yet to be discussed by Cabinet.

Despite reports of a policy starting on July 1, 2024, the Ministry emphasized that no final decision has been made.



The NHIA aims to ensure healthcare access for foreign visitors, but the policy's approval process involves thorough scrutiny and public consultation.

The NHIA's mission is to provide financial risk protection for quality healthcare, aligning with the goal of universal health coverage in Ghana.



