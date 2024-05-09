NHIA warns against illegal charges, vows strict sanctions

The National Health Insurance Authority

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has issued a stern warning to service providers, urging them to cease the illegal practice of charging NHIA clients at health facilities.

Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, the Chief Executive Officer of NHIA, emphasized the need to end the co-payment system or any unauthorized charges that may tarnish the scheme's reputation.



He highlighted the NHIA's significant improvements in claims payment, with an average of GH¢180 million disbursed monthly as claims reimbursements.



Dr. Aboagye issued the warning during the inauguration of the Manya Krobo NHIA office at Nuaso, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region.



He revealed that GH¢171 million was recently paid to mixed tiers, with lower tiers reimbursed for January and February 2024, and upper tiers for claims up to November 2023.



The NHIA CEO emphasized that health providers should not bill NHIA members for services or medicines covered by the NHIA. He warned that any provider found contravening these principles would face severe sanctions.

Dr. Aboagye also outlined plans to promote preventive healthcare, ensuring that NHIS members receive at least an annual medical checkup.



In collaboration with the National Identification Authority (NIA), the NHIA is working to issue Ghana cards integrated with NHIS member details to individuals aged six to 14 years.



These cards will facilitate access to healthcare services. The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, Simon Kweku Tetteh, commended the government's intervention in improving NHIA services in the area, noting that the active NHIS membership in the municipality stands at about 77,300.



Additionally, Dr. Aboagye and his team paid a courtesy visit to the Akuapemhene, Osaedeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, and the traditional council at Akropong.



The purpose of the visit was to introduce Dr. Aboagye as the new NHIA CEO and brief the council on NHIS developments. The traditional council expressed appreciation for the effort and pledged collaboration once the NHIA office in the area is operational.