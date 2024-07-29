News

NHIS originally initiated, piloted by Kufuor not NDC – GMA President asserts

Dr. Frank Serebour

Mon, 29 Jul 2024 Source: TIG Post

Dr. Frank Serebour, President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), has refuted claims by former GMA General Secretary Professor Titus K. Beyuo regarding the origins of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

In an interview with Pure FM’s Evans Osei-Bonsu, Dr. Serebour asserted that the NHIS was introduced by President John Kufuor's administration, not the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as Prof. Beyuo claimed.

He emphasized the GMA's significant role in developing and implementing the scheme.

Prof. Beyuo, now an NDC parliamentary candidate, had argued that the NDC initiated the health insurance concept during Jerry John Rawlings' presidency.

