NIA adjusts fees for upward for Ghana card services, effective May 1

National Identification Authority (NIA)

Starting May 1, 2024, the National Identification Authority (NIA) will implement revised fees for registration services, including obtaining or updating national identification cards (Ghana cards).

The NIA announced the fee adjustments in line with the provisions of the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provision Regulations) 2023 (L.I. 2481).



Under the new fee structure, first-time registration for the Ghana card at the premium centre will cost GHS310, while the service remains free at district offices. Additionally, Ghana card replacement will cost GHS420 at the premium centre and GHS125 at regional or district offices.



The purpose of these adjustments is to ensure the sustainability of NIA's service delivery and cover the operational costs effectively.

The NIA underscores its unwavering commitment to maintaining the security and reliability of the Ghana card. Implementing the new fees is part of the effort to strengthen and finance these critical endeavors.



Citizens seeking to obtain Ghana cards or update their information are urged to take note of the revised fees and comply with the new directive, as advised by the NIA.



