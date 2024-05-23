NIA blasts Omane Boamah over false claims on Pusiga pilot project

Dr. Omane Boamah

Source: Daily Guide

The National Identification Authority (NIA) refuted claims by Dr. Omane Boamah, NDC's Director of Elections, that the NPP has criminalized state institutions including the NIA.

Boamah accused the NIA of aiding illegal voter registration in Pusiga for political gain, alleging the issuance of Ghana Cards to minors and misrepresentation of ages.



The NIA dismissed these allegations as false and baseless, asserting its integrity and transparency.

It emphasized the lawful collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to register Ghanaians in border areas and reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standards in its operations.



