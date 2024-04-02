NIA faces backlash over alleged plagiarism in website content

Bright Simons

The National Identification Authority (NIA) of Ghana is facing criticism over allegations of plagiarism from the websites of agencies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This revelation has sparked discussions regarding the NIA's competence and its role in safeguarding Ghana's interests in the Ghana Card Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Margins Group.



The issue came to light when an X user, Sharudeen Yahya, pointed out the similarities and tagged Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa. Simons expressed concerns about the lack of originality in the NIA's content and questioned its ability to uphold Ghana's interests.



Simons previously raised questions about the ownership of Ghana's National Identification System, suggesting that it belongs to Margins Group rather than the Ghanaian government. He described the NIA as ineffective, stating that it relies heavily on Margins Group for technology assets, hindering the government's ability to save costs through smart procurement.



According to Simons, the Ghana Card system's dependence on Margins Group results in significantly higher costs for Ghana compared to other countries like Rwanda. He highlighted the financial implications of the Ghana Card PPP agreement, suggesting that the government will ultimately pay Margins Group billions of dollars in revenue generated by the system.

