NIA staff ends strike, awaits outcome of Friday's negotiations

The National Identification Authority (NIA) staff has ended their strike, which began on Monday, June 10.

In a press release on Wednesday, the staff attributed their decision to interventions from the Minister for National Security, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), the National Labour Commission, and public concerns.



The staff mentioned that the FWSC assured them of genuine engagement regarding their service conditions.



“This gesture will be put to the test on Friday, June 14, 2024. Members are therefore assured that, if at the close of negotiations on Friday, the government fails to demonstrate true faith by granting us Institution Specific Allowances, we would not be hesitant to return to our industrial action; this must be noted,” they stated.



They urged all members to return to work on Thursday, June 13, 2024, and perform their duties professionally.

The strike, initiated on June 10, was a demand for better service conditions and swift government action on their allowances. The union had previously delayed a strike in March 2024 after the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations intervened. However, continued delays in negotiations led to the industrial action, halting operations at all NIA offices and frustrating applicants.



Below is the full statement:



