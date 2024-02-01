NLC Executive Secretary condemns teacher unions strike

Ofosu Asamoah

Ofosu Asamoah, the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), has condemned the ongoing strike initiated by labor unions in the educational sector.

He deems their actions ‘unmeritorious’ and ‘needless’.



In an interview with Citi FM he voiced concern over the increasing misuse of strikes by labor unions.



"There was an agreement between the parties involved. You leave the commission and go and declare a strike, and all others have also joined. You have put something across, and you have agreed, why go on strike when your issues have been resolved? Why do you want to be on strike when those issues that have not been resolved are being resolved by your good self?" Mr. Asamoah queried.



"It’s quite an unfortunate situation. It’s like, at the moment, the strike is becoming a tool that is being misused. I failed to find the legs on which they were standing to declare the strike and close all universities. As if they just want to close it for fun. Their strike is unmeritorious, it’s needless."

“As the Executive Secretary of the NLC, with my experience, knowledge, and everything of the law, I think this is an unlawful [strike],” he stated.



The strike involves the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG), Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU), and the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).



They cite the government's failure to address crucial concerns affecting their members as the reason for the strike.