NMC boss criticises GJA's media blackout approach to attacks on journalists

Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo

Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), has expressed disapproval of the Ghana Journalists Association's (GJA) decision to impose media blackouts on individuals involved in attacks on journalists.

Despite condemning the recent attacks on a journalists by politicians and their supporters, Mr Ayeboafo he disagreed with the strategy of media blackout by the GJA.



Speaking at a workshop for journalists organised by the GJA and the US Embassy Ghana Elections 2024 Project in Kumasi, Mr. Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo stated, "The recent violent attack on journalists for exercising their primary obligations of informing our people is unfortunate.

"This has resulted in the equally unilateral decision of the GJA to call for a boycott or blackout on such people. While the approach is very popular, it is dysfunctional."



"I still hold the position that while it is disheartening for journalists to be attacked violently, the unilateral resolution to blackout or boycott is not the most productive reaction. We cannot fight impunity with impunity," he added.