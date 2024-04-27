NMC chairman urges journalists to uphold ethics ahead of 2024 elections

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, the Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), has urged journalists to adhere to ethical standards and resist political manipulation ahead of the 2024 general elections.

During his address at the launch event marking the 30th Anniversary of Radio Univers, Mr. Boadu-Ayeboafoh stressed the significance of maintaining credibility and truthfulness in reporting, especially during the upcoming electoral period.



He emphasized the need for journalists to prioritize their professionalism and avoid being swayed by partisan interests that could compromise the integrity of their work.

Mr. Boadu-Ayeboafoh underscored the challenges confronting the media landscape, particularly the absence of specific regulations governing electronic media in Ghana. He called for proactive measures to promote transparency, accountability, and professionalism across all media platforms.