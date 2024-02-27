NMC rebuts lack of notice claims regarding Bawku radio station closures

George Sarpong

The National Media Commission (NMC) has denied allegations that it failed to provide advance notice before the closure of four radio stations in Bawku, Upper East Region.

Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM, and Gumah FM were closed by the National Communications Authority (NCA) over concerns about their operations and alleged provocative comments exacerbating the Bawku conflict.



The NCA, acting under Section 13(1)(e) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), justified the shutdown for national security and public interest based on recommendations from the Upper East Regional Security Council and guidance from the Ministry of National Security.



The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) challenged the NCA's authority in enforcing ethical and professional standards, arguing that it is not the appropriate body for media content sanctions.

In response, George Sarpong, the Executive Secretary of NMC, clarified in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that the commission had engaged with the stations for two years and issued public notices before the shutdown.



Sarpong stated, "I have indicated to you that in the past two years, we have been engaging the stations, and we have spoken publicly, and I think that that constitutes enough notice."



He acknowledged the lesson learned from the MFWA's comments and expressed readiness to examine communication protocols between NMC and NCA for future cases.