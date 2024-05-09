NMC supports Radio Gold's decision in advertisement dispute

Radio gold

The National Media Commission (NMC) has issued a resolution regarding a complaint lodged against Radio Gold by Tesprom Estates Limited regarding the termination of an advertisement contract.

Radio Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Joseph Agyenim Boateng, explained that the station offers discounted advertisement slots for small-scale businesses, including Tesprom, to enhance their outreach.



After broadcasting Tesprom's adverts, Radio Gold received public feedback and media concerns about the clarity and credibility of Tesprom's project.



In response, Radio Gold invited Tesprom's Managing Director to address these complaints. The MD acknowledged client comprehension issues, prompting Radio Gold to temporarily suspend the contract, especially as Tesprom had outstanding payments.



The NMC, in a press release signed by its Deputy Executive Secretary, Alexander Bannerman, endorsed Radio Gold's actions, commending the station for prioritizing public interest over financial gains.

The Commission directed Tesprom to settle an outstanding debt of Gh₡2000 to Radio Gold, representing the cost of the advertisements published until the suspension.



The NMC also emphasized media houses' responsibility to protect the public from misleading claims in advertisements.



It reminded media outlets to ensure clarity and accuracy in all advertisements, highlighting the importance of transparency and certainty in communication with the public.