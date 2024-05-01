NPP Awutu Senya West Constituency denies NDC's 'baseless' allegations against PC

Eugene Arhin, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya West Constituency

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Awutu Senya West Constituency has responded to allegations made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding their parliamentary candidate (PC), Mr. Eugene Arhin.

The NDC accused the NPP of planning to transport outsiders to register in the upcoming voter registration exercise, among other claims.



Read the full statement below:



New Patriotic Party



Awutu Senya West Constituency



30th April, 2024.



To All Media Houses.



Re: ADVOCATING AGAINST OUTSIDERS CHOOSING OUR MP IN AWUTU SENYA WEST CONSTITUENCY; Urgent warning to Awutu Senya West NPP parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya West Constituency.



We have taken notice of the release signed by NDC Communications Officers in which they have made baseless and unfounded allegations against our parliamentary candidate, Mr. Eugene Arhin. These unfounded allegations have become the practice of the NDC in an attempt to shield and cover their underperforming MP Hon. Gizella Agbotui Tetteh over the last three (3) years that she has been the MP for Awutu Senya West.

We wish to assure the NDC in Awutu Senya West that we, in NPP, believe that, based on the enviable records of our parliamentary candidate and our presidential candidate, we will certainly fold the umbrella to rest on December 7th, 2024.



Now to their baseless allegations.



Allegation



The NDC suggest we the NPP will transport outsiders and strangers ostensibly to register in the upcoming voter registration.



Our Response!



The NPP in Awutu Senya West state unequivocally that we will not do anything outside the electoral laws of Ghana in the upcoming registration exercise. We will provide citizens of Awutu Senya West, who reside in other parts of Ghana, and wish to come home to register, with the necessary support that they will need; as has been done in the past by various political parties, including the NDC.



Allegation

The NDC also alleges that our parliamentary candidate has plans to pay GH¢5,000 to facilitate the influx of voters to Awutu Senya West for the limited voter registration exercise.



Our response!



Our Parliamentary Candidate, Mr. Eugene Arhin, has not promised to pay any Assembly member, be it in Awutu Senya West or any District or Constituency for whatever reasons; be it for the voter registration exercise or not. Mr. Eugene Arhin will use the said amount, if he has it, to help improve the welfare of our Constituents, as has been his trump card as a young politician.



Mr. Eugene Arhin is a true son of Awutu Senya West; his father hails from Senya Beraku; and Eugene Arhin who has his personal house in Senya unlike the NDC MP, Hon. Gizella Agbotui Tetteh, whose mother hails from Hungary. In spite of her twenty-three (23) years’ experience architect, Hon. Gizella Abgotui Tetteh does not have even a hen coop to her name in her father's hometown, Obrachire.



We invite the NDC to bring the records of our MP Hon. Gizella Agbotui Tetteh to scrutiny, and they would realize that she has been the worst performing Member of Parliament in the history of Awutu Senya West Constituency.



The New Patriotic Party in Awutu Senya West Constituency and our Parliamentary Candidate, Mr. Eugene Arhin, are unfazed by these baseless allegations targeted at our Parliamentary Candidate, and would continue to pursue our development agenda to improve the welfare of Awutu Senya West Constituents. Based on this, and with the help of Almighty God, we will be crowned the victors in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Signed

Ephraim Aidoo



Communications Officer



Awutu Senya West Constituency