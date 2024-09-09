News

NPP Bekwai: Joe Wise endorses his successor, Ralph Poku-Adusei

JoewiseeScreenshot 2024 09 09 070705.png Joe Wise praised Poku-Adusei's leadership qualities

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Joseph Osei-Wusu (Joe Wise), First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and outgoing MP for Bekwai, has endorsed Ralph Poku-Adusei, the NPP's parliamentary candidate for his constituency.

At the unveiling of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP-2024) and the Astro Turf project on September 6, 2024, Joe Wise praised Poku-Adusei's leadership qualities, including his resourcefulness, productivity, empathy, and community engagement.

He urged constituents to vote for Poku-Adusei in the December 7 elections, emphasizing the importance of continuity and support for NPP's flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia.

