NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua visits hospitalized Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah [Photos]

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong has visited Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital following a serious accident.

Ahiagbah, who crashed while traveling to Kumasi for a party event, is in stable condition and recovering.



Kodua's visit highlights party unity and concern for members' well-being, and he thanked Ghanaians for their support.

The accident occurred near Konongo on the Kumasi-Accra highway, with reports suggesting Ahiagbah fell asleep at the wheel and collided with a truck.



Despite severe injuries, Ahiagbah is showing steady improvement.



