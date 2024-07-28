News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua visits hospitalized Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah [Photos]

Kodua Visit Ahiag.png Despite severe injuries, Ahiagbah is showing steady improvement

Sun, 28 Jul 2024 Source: hotfmghana.com

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong has visited Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital following a serious accident.

Ahiagbah, who crashed while traveling to Kumasi for a party event, is in stable condition and recovering.

Kodua's visit highlights party unity and concern for members' well-being, and he thanked Ghanaians for their support.

The accident occurred near Konongo on the Kumasi-Accra highway, with reports suggesting Ahiagbah fell asleep at the wheel and collided with a truck.

Despite severe injuries, Ahiagbah is showing steady improvement.

Read full article

Source: hotfmghana.com