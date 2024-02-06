NPP: Juaben North parliamentary candidate pledges to bring opponents on board

Nana Osei-Adjei (middle)

Nana Osei-Adjei, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate for New Juaben North in the Eastern Region, has promised to work with all of his opponents in the primary on January 27 in order to advance the party's chances in winning the 2024 general election.

He also promised to serve the constituency with humility and asked for support from the local residents as well as the NPP's grassroots members.



Nana Osei-Adjei, the chief of parastatals for the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), made this commitment in an interview with Daily Graphic after he was declared the winner of the New Juaben North parliamentary primary.



Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, Joseph Osei Djaba, Philip Twum Yeboah, and Samson Kwesi Annor were his opponents.

The current Member of Parliament (MP) for the district, Nana Adjei Boateng, chose not to run for re-election.



Nana Osei-Adjei declared that he was prepared to continue the work of his predecessor and that his goal was to implement programs and development initiatives that would improve the level of living for the populace.



