NPP Kade constituency inaugurates campaign team

New Patriotic Party

Source: The Chronicle

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kade constituency has launched a robust campaign team aimed at breaking the eight-year governance cycle.

The event, attended by regional executives, all parliamentary primary candidates, the MCE for Kwaebibrem, Seth Kwame Antwi Boasiako, and other key figures, emphasized unity and hard work.



MP Alexander Agyare urged members to campaign door-to-door, highlighting the party's achievements, and called for appointments of local members in government.

Former MP Ofosu Asamoah stressed respect and grassroots campaigning.



