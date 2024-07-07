News

NPP Loyal Ladies storm Okaikwei South constituency with “Occupy Kaneshie” campaign

NPP Loyal Ladies Kaneshie.png The event offered free health insurance registration and renewal and distributed campaign materials

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The NPP Loyal Ladies Greater Accra chapter has organized a campaign rally called "Occupy Kaneshie" in the Okaikwei South constituency to mobilize votes ahead of the 7 December 2024 general election.

The event offered free health insurance registration and renewal and distributed campaign materials.

Dakoa Newman, the current MP, emphasized her achievements and initiatives, including the Okaikwei South Nkosuo Project, aimed at improving constituents' lives through partnerships.

She aims to win with about 50,000 votes in the upcoming election.

Source: www.asaaseradio.com