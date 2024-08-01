News

NPP Majority Caucus calls for extraordinary session of parliament

Parliament Caucus File Pitcure.png The session aims to consider critical issues including a $250 million financing agreement

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Majority Caucus has requested an extraordinary session of Parliament, despite its recent adjournment, to address urgent government business.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin formally requested the session in accordance with Article 112(3) of Ghana's Constitution and Standing Order 53.

The session aims to consider critical issues including a $250 million financing agreement for the Ghana Energy Sector Recovery Programme, various tax exemptions, and several significant bills such as the Budget Bill and the Environmental Protection Bill.

Afenyo-Markin emphasized the necessity of this session to meet constitutional and democratic obligations.

Source: GNA