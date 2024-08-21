NPP Manifesto launch: Oppong Nkrumah ‘roasts’ NDC’s Mosquito

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has sharply criticized National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for dismissing the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 campaign launch as merely a "concert."

In response to Nketiah's comments made during an interview, Nkrumah labeled them as typical political rhetoric from an opposition figure.



He argued that Nketiah's remarks were intended to distract from the substantive policies presented by Dr. Bawumia at the launch, including plans to reduce power tariffs through solar energy.

Nkrumah contended that such comments were attempts to shift focus away from the NPP’s agenda and challenged Nketiah to address the NDC’s own policy proposals.



