NPP, NDC may destroy Ghana if citizens depend on them – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Christian Kwabena Andrews

Christian Kwabena Andrews, the Ghana Union Movement's presidential candidate, has condemned the dominance of the NDC and NPP, claiming they have failed to improve citizens' lives.

In an interview with GHOne TV, he warned that Ghana is "sitting on a time bomb" due to reliance on these parties.



Andrews criticized the poor education system and infrastructure, stating current leaders prioritize personal gain over national development.

He called for a change in leadership to empower youth and promote industrialization, advocating for a return to Kwame Nkrumah's developmental agenda for national growth.



