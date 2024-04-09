News

News
NPP NEC to decide Yendi primary April 9

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Tue, 9 Apr 2024 Source: CNR

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to decide on the Yendi primary on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The parliamentary primary, which took place on January 27th, ended inconclusively due to a dispute over alleged spoiled ballots, leading to a halt in the process.

There have been calls for a rerun of the primaries.

Despite the Electoral Commission’s statement last week advocating for a rerun, the party has remained silent.

It is understood that the NEC will finally deliver its verdict on the matter on Tuesday, April 9th.

