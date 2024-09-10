NPP NEC to meet on September 11 over Walewale fracas

Stephen Ayensu Ntim

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on September 11, 2024, to address the situation surrounding the Walewale Parliamentary Primaries.

The meeting, convened by the National Chairman at Alisa Hotel in Accra, follows turmoil during the September 9 polls.



A former Yagaba-Kubori Constituency Chairman, Akamara Bawa, allegedly disrupted the sorting of ballots, leading to the Electoral Commission annulling the election.

The rerun became necessary after the Tamale High Court annulled the initial election, which declared Dr. Kabiru Mahama as the winner.



