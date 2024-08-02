NPP PC suffers setback as High Court issues injunction on his candidacy

Kwame Asafo-Agyei Ayeh

A High Court in Kumasi has granted an interlocutory injunction against Kwame Asafo-Agyei Ayeh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate for the 2024 elections in Bosome Freho.

Filed by Yaw Amoah Gyamih, Chairman of the NPP’s Council of Elders in the constituency, the injunction restrains Asafo-Agyei from holding himself as the parliamentary candidate.



Gyamih contends that Asafo-Agyei is not a resident of the constituency and has not lived or worked there in the past five years, thus not qualifying as a candidate.

The court's order prevents Asafo-Agyei from campaigning or acting as the NPP candidate for 2024.



