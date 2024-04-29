NPP PWD director engages disability community ahead of Ejisu by-election

NPP enganges with PWDs ahead Ejisu by-election

Solomon Kusi Appiah, a Director for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), met with a section of PWDs at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region ahead of the Tuesday by-election.

The objective of the meeting was to mobilize all individuals in the disability community to participate in decision-making processes and to combat the stigmatization often faced by PWDs in society.



During the meeting, Appiah emphasized the importance of PWDs being actively involved in decision-making processes and encouraged them to participate whenever the need arises.



The Chairman of the Federation of Disability in Ejisu also called on Appiah to help bridge the gap between the disability community and the able society, particularly in terms of job opportunities.

In a bid to mobilize more votes ahead of the December 7 polls, the NPP has established a Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) Secretariat at its Kokomlemle office.



This initiative aims to provide a meeting space for PWDs within the party, allowing them to organize and mobilize votes from the 1.6 million PWDs nationwide.