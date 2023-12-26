NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Chiefs, pastors storm Atwima Nwabiagya North party office to endorse aspirant

Parliamentary aspirant for Atwima Nwabiagya North, Dickson Osei Assibey

Source: Nana Peprah

More than ten chiefs and queen mothers within the Atwima Nwabiagya North constituency, have thrown their support for Dickson Osei Assibey, a legal practitioner, consultant and a contractor, who is vying to be a Member of Parliament for the area.

In addition to these traditional leaders who stormed the party office, there were pastors, party coordinators, delegates, constituency executives and also hundreds of party supporters who joined the campaign to show their love for the lawyer who is also a contractor.



The experienced legal practitioner and a member of the New Patriotic Party, during the filing of his nomination forms, was accompanied by these traditional leaders in addition to some constituency executives and hundreds of party supporters.



Osei Assibey, who is currently being contested by one other person, seeks to replace the incumbent MP and deputy lands minister, Benito Owusu-Bio. This follows his decision to leave the seat for others to others to continue, in a recent interview he had with the media.



Before leaving his personal office at Barekese to the party office at Marban, most of these chiefs, pastors, party coordinators and the supporters stormed his office to rally a massive support before finally joining him to the party office.



Some of these traditional leaders who spoke to GhanaWeb in an interview, said, they were throwing a support for the legal practitioner, a philanthropist, consultant, amongst others due to his excellent records and kind heart for development.



Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, the legal practitioner disclosed that the massive endorsement exhibited by the chiefs, party coordinators, pastors, delegates, and numerous supporters, was a clear indication of the trust the masses had in him based on his good records.

He, however, pledged that he was going to make sure the people never regret for making him the Parliamentary candidate, and subsequently, the Member of Parliament for the area.



Known for JEHDU as his campaign agenda, the legal practitioner disclosed that the J which stands for job creation was a very serious dream of his.



He also stated that the rest of the initials which stood for Education, Health, Development and Unity, were going to be accomplished with all seriousness when he is given the mandate by his people.



He, however, entreated the delegates to keep on entrusting him, as they have already exhibited adding that he was going to help transform the area within the shortest possible time.



Meanwhile, the constituency secretary, Raphael Osei- OWusu who received the nomination confirmed that everything was okay.