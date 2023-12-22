NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Francis Owusu Akyaw files nominations to contest Juaben Constituency

Francis Owusu Akyaw submitting his bank draft at the party office in Juaben

Source: DAILY MAIL GH

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Francis Owusu Akyaw, has filed his nomination to contest the parliamentary primaries in the Juaben Constituency of the Ashanti Region, his campaign team confirmed to dailymailgh.com.

Owusu Akyaw filed on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the party’s office at Juaben nearly 24 hours after purchasing nomination forms. The document was received by the constituency election committee chaired by Kwaku Atuahene.



“Owusu Akyaw, has successfully filed his nominations and is satisfied with the process so far”, a member of his campaign team told dailymailgh.com in a telephone interview. “Now he awaits the party’s directives ahead of vetting and I can tell you he is fully prepared this time round,” one of the residents stated.



“There is a strong push for a new dawn and a new direction and a new face that would be able to connect with the delegates and by extension the people of Juaben. And a vote for Mr Owusu Akyaw will restore confidence in the constituency and this will go a long way to retain the seat and secure more votes for our flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia”, another member of the team said in the conversation.



Owusu Akyaw is tipped to unseat incumbent MP and Deputy Communications Minister Ama Pomaa after a similar attempt in 2019.



Delegates in that constituency have called for a fair and a level-playing field for various aspirants contesting the party’s parliamentary primaries.



They believe an equal opportunity to aspirants would greatly help delegates to make informed decisions and elect the best candidate to lead the party to retain power in the 2024 polls.

“Juaben NPP needs a new brand this time”, said Nicholas Afrifa. “What happened in 2019 should not repeat itself. Delegates should be given the opportunity to select their preferred candidate as we push to break the eight”.



“I am already prepared for this election. In fact, we need a fresh face to push the development agenda for Juaben. My mind is made up already and I urge the party to ensure a fair and a level-playing field as the party opens nominations”, another said.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP), opened nominations for individuals vying to represent the party in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament.



Parliamentary primaries in these constituencies are scheduled for January 27, 2024. It is the last election that would see candidates contest the upcoming general elections.



Deputy General Secretary, Prof. Haruna Mohammed in an interview stated that the necessary steps have been taken, with forms ready for distribution. He also mentioned the forthcoming announcement of vetting committees after the submission of forms on December 25.