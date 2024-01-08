NPP Primaries: Bawumia's protégé gaining momentum to beat Gender Minister in Walewale

Dr. Mahama Tiah Abdul Kabiru

Technical Advisor at the Vice-President's office at the Jubilee House, Dr. Mahama Tiah Abdul Kabiru, has gained traction in Walewale ahead of NPP primaries on January 27, 2024, Asssaeradio.com reports.

Expressing confidence, Mahama Kabiru, positioned at number three on the ballot, draws parallels with Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's successful run from the same ballot position in the past.



He envisions becoming the third NPP MP in Walewale after the 2024 elections. “I am very comfortable with number three. I think that is a penalty for us to score as a striker. I think the Vice President won these elections with number three. I got the reaffirmation of that particular number. On the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, I will be the third person to go to parliament.”



He emphasizes that the delegates, motivated by his ideas, won't be swayed by financial incentives. According to him, the delegates have already spoken, and he anticipates confirmation on January 27.

“The delegates will not follow money. I have presented myself and they have spoken already. It is just a matter of confirming it on the 27th of January that is all that we are waiting for,” he said.



Competing against Gender Minister Hajia Lariba Abudu Zuweira (number one), Tahiru Shaman (number two), and Jangdow Mahama (number four), Kabiru expresses fearlessness, confident in securing victory both in the primaries and the parliamentary elections on December 7, 2024.



NAY/NOQ