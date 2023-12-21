NPP Primaries: Napo seeks fifth term bid in Manhyia South

Dr Opoku Prempeh handing over his forms to party chairman

Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, has filed to contest the Manhyia South parliamentary primaries for the fifth time on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The lawmaker submitted his nomination forms on Wednesday (20 December) paving the way to start an intense campaign ahead of the elections slated for 27 January 2024.



The parliamentary primaries will be the final phase of the NPP’s internal elections ahead of Election 2024.



In a post on Facebook, the lawmaker said he remains the best candidate to turn the fortunes of his constituents and wrestle power for the NPP ahead of the 2024 polls.



Read the full post below:



A few hours ago, in line with the dictates of our party constitution, I filed my nomination at the NPP Manhyia South Constituency office, to contest in the party’s upcoming primaries for constituencies with sitting MPs. This is in respect of my humble quest, to be re-elected as the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Manhyia South for the 2024 parliamentary elections. It is also the first step, towards my 5th term bid as Member of Parliament for Manhyia South on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

Speaking to party members, I expressed my deepest appreciation to the rank and file of the NPP in the constituency for their unflinching support, since my debut unto the political scene of the constituency in 2008. Through their immense support, we have collectively achieved so much for our party and the constituency.



However, I believe that there is still more to do and so, have decided to avail myself, yet again, to the service of my people. Service, Sacrifice and Selflessness continue to remain my cardinal pillars as a politician. I believe that my performance as Member of Parliament, in all modesty, is a matter of public record and thus, will continue to work fervently to increase the fortunes of the party in the constituency, in support of the NPP Flagbearer, His Excellency, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia next year.



I commit fully, to the democratic tenets of our party in this internal exercise and I have no doubt, that Manhyia South, my beloved constituency will, once again rise to the occasion to deepen the attractiveness of the NPP.



By the grace of God! Insha Allah! the NPP will break the 8!