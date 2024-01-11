NPP Primaries: Obour faces setback as key campaign coordinators defect to incumbent MP's camp

Some of the NPP supporters gathered at the event grounds

Source: John Awuni, Contributor

In an unexpected twist at the campaign launch of Kwaku Asante Boateng, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante Akim South, Obour, the opposing candidate, experienced a significant setback as prominent members of his campaign team defected to the incumbent's camp.

Zonal Campaign coordinators in Obour's camp publicly announced their defection during the Campaign Launch, and join the Campaign Team of the Incumbent MP, citing a history of deceit and unfulfilled promises by Obour.



The defectors recounted how Obour had promised them various incentives during the last primaries but failed to deliver on those commitments.



The disillusionment deepened as the 11 coordinators and other members of the defected team highlighted how Obour had consistently refused to pick their calls post-parliamentary primaries, leaving them abandoned.



The prominent and influential individual Zonal Campaign Managers/Coordinators include Christian Agyei- Kusi Alias Nana Oboanipa and Nana Otutuatuo, both of Juaso representing the Juaso zone, Hon. Samuel Ashaley of Yaw Barima Electoral Area, and Hon. Tanko Saani, both representing the Komeso zone, Mr. Anku of Pra River-Formanso and Hon. Kyei Felix of Muramura representing the Nnadieso zone, Mr. Eric Darkwa of Bompata and Azuma Peter representing the Bompata zone. Others James Agyen and Asankare Tailor representing Asankare zone.



These individuals held crucial roles as zonal Campaign Coordinators, and their defection presents a significant blow to Obour's campaign, adding to the substantial advantage of the incumbent MP to retain his seat.

Surprising the rest of the delegates present at the Campaign Launch, the defectors openly declared their support for Kwaku Asante Boateng, emphasizing the trust and reliability they associate with the incumbent MP.



The unexpected turn of events underscores the challenges faced by Obour in maintaining a united and influential campaign team due to alleged deceit by Obour, potentially impacting on the dynamics of the upcoming NPP primaries on 27th January 2024.



According to the defectors, Obour "is not trustworthy, and all his strategies hinge on deceit and fake promises."



They assert that such a person cannot be entrusted with a leadership position like a Member of Parliament.



As the political landscape evolves, this defection reshapes the narrative surrounding the contest for Asante Akim South, setting the stage for the incumbent MP to easily clinch victory.