NPP Primaries: Parliamentary aspirant attacked by armed robbers in Sunyani

Abdullah Mubarik

Abdullah Mubarik, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in the Sunyani West constituency, fell victim to an armed robbery on Saturday morning around 2 am, as he was traveling from Sunyani to Chiraa with two companions ahead of the primaries.

During the attack on the Sunyani Chiraa road, the armed robbers forcibly took their mobile phones, laptops, and an undisclosed sum of money. Abdullah Mubarik sustained injuries to his chest and right hand during the incident, necessitating his immediate hospitalization for treatment.



The case has been officially reported to the Sunyani West District police, who will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

In an interview with the press, Abdullah Mubarik recounted the traumatic experience after requesting discharge from the hospital to participate in the ongoing electoral process. Despite the unfortunate incident, he urged the delegates to vote for him, emphasizing that he is the best candidate to help the NPP break the eight.



Abdullah Mubarik faces competition from three aspirants, including Ama Frimpomaa, Managing Director of SIC Life Savings and Loans, and the incumbent MP and Minister for Labour and Employment Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah. The election, with 1,029 expected delegates, continues despite the challenges faced by the aspirant.