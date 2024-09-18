News

NPP Promises Empowerment, Funding For Traders, SMEs

NPP Promise Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: peacefmonline.com

As the December 7 elections near, NPP Vice Presidential Candidate Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh campaigned in Odododiodio, Accra, engaging traders at Makola and Okaishie markets.

He outlined NPP’s vision, focusing on tax reliefs, a flat tax regime, and power stability.

Dr. Prempeh also announced plans for a Women’s Trade Empowerment Fund to support SMEs and women-led businesses. Emphasizing exchange rate stability and the success of the Free SHS policy, he urged voters to support NPP.

MP Kennedy Agyapong highlighted promoting Ghana-made goods to boost local businesses and job creation.

