NPP Seattle Chapter Conflict: De Facto chapter petitions national HQ to halt inauguration of interim chapter

Attorney Nicholas Nuamah, founding father NPP Seattle (left)

The de facto chapter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Seattle has formally requested the NPP National Headquarters in Ghana to intervene and suspend the upcoming inauguration ceremony of a new chapter slated for April 20.

The request follows mounting tensions within the NPP Seattle community regarding the establishment of what the de facto chapter describes as an "interim chapter" without proper consultation or adherence to established processes, Graphic Online reports.



In their petition addressed to NPP Chairman Steve Ntim, the de facto chapter expressed serious reservations about the formation of the interim chapter.



They highlighted the lack of consultation with existing de facto chapter members, many of whom have been residents of Seattle for over 20 years. This, they argue, undermines their legitimacy and risks fracturing the unity among NPP supporters in the region.



"We wish to emphasize that there is already an established NPP chapter in Seattle, which has earned the trust and respect of our community through years of dedicated service and contributions to the party," the petition stated.



The de facto chapter urged the NPP leadership to dissolve the interim chapter immediately and postpone any plans to launch a parallel NPP chapter in Seattle.

Led by prominent members such as Phil Appiahene Gyamfi, Nana Kwaku Duah, Dr. Michael Newman, and Attorney Nicholas Nuamah, the de facto chapter proposed a solution in the petition.



They suggested merging the newly formed chapter under their umbrella and conducting fair and transparent elections within the next 90 days to solidify unity within the NPP community in Seattle.



Despite efforts to resolve the internal discord, including legal consultations and appeals to the NPP National Headquarters, the de facto chapter expressed disappointment in the lack of response to their concerns, particularly regarding their non-card-bearing member status.



They called for prompt action and sustainable solutions to preserve unity and strengthen resource mobilization efforts within the NPP Seattle community.



As of now, the NPP National Headquarters has not issued an official response to the petition, leaving members of both the de facto and interim chapters in a state of uncertainty as the scheduled inauguration date approaches.