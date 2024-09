Nominations will open from September 3-5, 2024, with the election on September 8.

Source: Channel1news

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set dates for a re-run of the parliamentary primary in Walewale after a court annulled the previous election.

Candidates must pay GH¢ 3,000 for nomination forms and GH¢ 35,000 to file.



