NPP-UK, YEF raises £1.2 million in cash and pledges to support Bawumia’s campaign

The NPP-UK branch and the Young Executives Forum (YEF) have £1.2 million to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign for the 2024 general elections.
This is the highest amount ever raised by the NPP-UK branch for an election.
Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude for the support and outlined his plans for the campaign, emphasizing the need for a mindset of possibilities among Ghanaians.
The NPP sees the 2024 elections as crucial for Ghana's development, highlighting Dr. Bawumia's potential for two terms compared to the NDC candidate's one-term limit.
The NPP-UK pledged unwavering support for Dr. Bawumia, praising his leadership and policy contributions.
