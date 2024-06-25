NPP-UK, YEF raises £1.2 million in cash and pledges to support Bawumia’s campaign

The NPP-UK pledged unwavering support for Dr. Bawumia

The NPP-UK branch and the Young Executives Forum (YEF) have £1.2 million to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign for the 2024 general elections.

This is the highest amount ever raised by the NPP-UK branch for an election.



Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude for the support and outlined his plans for the campaign, emphasizing the need for a mindset of possibilities among Ghanaians.

The NPP sees the 2024 elections as crucial for Ghana's development, highlighting Dr. Bawumia's potential for two terms compared to the NDC candidate's one-term limit.



The NPP-UK pledged unwavering support for Dr. Bawumia, praising his leadership and policy contributions.



