News
NPP-USA congratulates NAPO on running mate nomination

NAPO Not Smile.png Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The United States of America Branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP-USA) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) on his confirmation as the vice-presidential candidate of the NPP, running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 General Elections.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live
