NPP-USA congratulates NAPO on running mate nomination

The United States of America Branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP-USA) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) on his confirmation as the vice-presidential candidate of the NPP, running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 General Elections.

In a statement, NPP-USA expressed confidence in Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s ability to partner with Dr. Bawumia, urging him to build bridges and bring everyone on board.



The branch highlighted Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s remarkable achievements as Minister of Energy and Minister of Education, noting his transformative impact on the free senior high school program.



“We are inspired by your commitment and thank you for accepting this pivotal role. Your partnership with H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the 2024 golden ticket of our esteemed party inspires hope,” the statement read.



The NPP-USA also expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the National Council, and Dr. Bawumia for their selection, seeing it as a reaffirmation of the solid foundation of Ghana’s democracy.



They called on all NPP supporters and Ghanaians to rally behind the Bawumia-Opoku Prempeh ticket for a brighter, more prosperous future.

Read the full statement below:



NPP-USA CONGRATULATES HON. DR. MATTHEW OPOKU PREMPEH ON VICE-PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION



On behalf of the leadership and entire membership of NPP-USA, we extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes to Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh on his nomination and endorsement by the National Council as the 2024 Vice-Presidential Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



H.E. Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the official 2024 Presidential Candidate of the party, presented him as his nominee, and he was unanimously endorsed at the party’s emergency meeting held on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Alisa Hotel.



As you embark on this new chapter, let your leadership instill confidence and courage in all of us as we navigate the path ahead together. We are inspired by your commitment and thank you for accepting this pivotal role.

Your partnership with H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the 2024 golden ticket of our esteemed party inspires hope. Let us forge ahead together with your combined expertise and dedication to steer the New Patriotic



Party towards embracing everyone and bringing everybody on board to prosecute the campaign and elections ahead, guiding Ghana towards a prosperous future.



Your remarkable achievements as the Minister of Energy and your transformative impact on the free senior high school program implementation as then Minister of Education exemplify your exceptional leadership and steadfast dedication to the betterment of our nation.



As you take on this new responsibility, we wish you good health, well-being, fortitude, courage, and continued success in your noble endeavors. We trust that the outpouring of good wishes from around the globe will strengthen you for the challenges that lie ahead.



The NPP-USA, alongside others, expresses our deepest gratitude to H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the National Council, the leadership of the New Patriotic Party, and H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for reaffirming the solid foundation on which our democracy stands with your selection.

This significant milestone is not just a recognition of your past achievements but a call for unity and collective effort as we strive for victory in the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections.



We respectfully urge all NPP supporters, sympathizers, and all Ghanaians to rally behind the ticket of H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for a renewed hope and future for all Ghanaians everywhere: your ticket represents the future!



Let us have confidence in this golden ticket and their ability to lead us toward a brighter, more prosperous future full of innovation, creativity, and opportunities for all. Together, we can achieve remarkable success and ensure a thriving future for every citizen.



Once again, congratulations on this well-deserved nomination. We look forward to the positive impact your leadership will bring to the ticket, our party, and our beloved nation, Ghana. May you carry the torch of running mate with distinction and continue to inspire and guide us all.



Please accept the assurances of our highest consideration.

NPP-USA Communications Directorate



