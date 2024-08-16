NPP Walewale election dispute: Trial set for August 19

The case is set for daily hearings starting August 19, 2024

The High Court in Tamale granted Dr. Kabiru Tia Mahama, a defendant in the NPP’s Walewale Parliamentary primary election dispute, until August 16, 2024, to file his witness statement.

The court rejected the plaintiff's request for a GH¢10,000 penalty against Dr. Mahama for alleged delays.



Meanwhile, the regional chairman, Fuseini Nurudeen, has directed all involved parties to refrain from public discussions about the case on local media to maintain order and avoid conflicts during the ongoing court proceedings.

The case is set for daily hearings starting August 19, 2024.



