NPP Women’s Organiser resigns

Naomi Efua Acquah, the Women’s Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Mfantseman, Central Region, has resigned, citing intimidation, insults, segregation, discrimination, and personal reasons.

In her resignation statement dated June 12, 2024, Acquah highlighted the toll these difficulties have taken on her health and safety.

She expressed gratitude for the opportunities to serve and empower women in the community and reflected positively on the work accomplished during her tenure, despite the challenges faced.



