NPP Youth Organizer criticizes Bawku Central MP for failed development

Upper East Regional Youth Organizer Salahu-Deen Musah has launched a scathing critique against the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, labeling him as a "failure of an MP to the people of Bawku."

He argued that Ayariga, despite his multiple roles within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, has failed to significantly impact the lives of his constituents.



The organizer pointed out the absence of tangible outcomes from Ayariga’s tenure, particularly in terms of employment and development in Bawku.



"I would advise Ayine not to rely on failures like Mahama Ayariga to speak for him, as they only serve to highlight why Mathew is the right person to lead the people of Bolgatanga East Constituency," Musah stated.



His comments came in response to Ayariga’s recent call for vigilance among voters in the Bolgatanga East Constituency, cautioning against the alleged misuse of campaign funds by opponents from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He contrasted Ayariga’s warnings with his own business failure, referencing Ayariga’s involvement in a car business that ended in a court case with Martin Amidu over fraudulent activities.

"This informs him that business is an art, and his failure doesn't mean everyone will fail," Musah added.



He further praised Hon. Mathew Silas Amoah, NPP parliamentary candidate in Bolgatanga East Constituency, a businessman with a track record of successful projects nationwide, as a worthy leader.



He emphasized that politics should be a tool for community upliftment and improvement, a principle he believes drives Amoah’s candidacy for the Bolgatanga East seat.



"This has been the driving force behind Hon. Mathew Silas Amoah's decision to contest the Bolgatanga East seat—to support his people and no wonder he uses his resources to address the developmental needs of his community," Musah noted.



He, therefore, encouraged the constituents of Bolgatanga East to remain loyal to Hon. Mathew Silas Amoah and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, asserting that their leadership would secure a prosperous future for the area.



