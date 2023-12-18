NPP Youth Wing gears up for 2024 elections, emphasises unity

Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer

In a series of regional tours and workshops, the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has been actively engaging with the party's youth wing to review the events of 2023 and strategies for the upcoming 2024 campaign and elections.

The year 2023, marked by significant electoral activities including two by-elections, presidential primaries, and halfway parliamentary primaries, has set the stage for the NPP to prepare for the challenges and opportunities ahead.



During these engagements, the NPP National Youth Organiser emphasised the importance of unity within the party, especially after the elections.



Acknowledging the electoral victories and the dynamic involvement of young party members, he urged the youth to unite their ranks and work collectively toward a common goal.



Expressing confidence in the capabilities of the NPP youth, the organiser encouraged active participation in shaping the future of the party.



He stressed that the internal presidential elections are behind them, and now is the time to consolidate efforts and prepare for leadership transitions within the party.

In addressing the concerns of young people who may have unmet expectations, the organiser acknowledged present challenges but assured that they are surmountable.



He highlighted the positive development of many young individuals becoming parliamentary candidates, indicating a rewarding trend for dedicated youth within the party.



Accompanying the National Youth Organiser during these engagements in parts of the Ashanti Region was the Parliamentary Candidate for Asawase, Manaf Ibrahim, further demonstrating the unity and collaboration within the party.



The NPP youth leadership remains resolute and battle ready as they gear up for the 2024 campaign, underlining the party's commitment to fostering a new generation of leaders within the political landscape.