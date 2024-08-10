NPP and NDC are friends, not enemies – EC tells public

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe

Source: TIG Post

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, revealed that despite the public rivalry between the NDC and NPP, their leaders maintain a friendly relationship behind closed doors.

Speaking at a forum, he urged voters to stay peaceful during the upcoming elections, emphasizing that political disputes should not incite harm among citizens.



Dr. Quaicoe cautioned against being swayed by public conflicts, noting that while political leaders may publicly feud, they often reconcile privately.

His message focused on ensuring a peaceful electoral atmosphere and discouraging violence based on political differences.



Read full article