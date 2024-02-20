NPP announces Bawumia's campaign team, here's the full list

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed the members for its 2024 national campaign team, following a decision made during the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The campaign team was announced at a NEC meeting on Monday, February 19, 2024.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia assumes the role of Campaign Chairman for the overarching Campaign Coordinating Committee, with Dan Botwe designated as the campaign strategist.



Dr. Gideon Boako is appointed as the spokesperson for the party's 2024 campaign, and Dennis Aboagye takes on the position of Director of Communications.



The National Campaign Coordinating Committee, chaired by Dr. Bawumia, will supervise the activities of various other committees, including key party figures such as the Vice Presidential Candidate, National Chairman, General Secretary, and Regional Chairpersons.



See the full list below:



A. CAMPAIGN ADVISORY COMMITTEE



1. H.E John Agyekum Kufuor



2. H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



3. All members of the National Council of Elders



4. M. Hon. Frederick Worsemao Blay



5. Madam Elizabeth Ohene



6. Rev. Joyce Aryee

7. Hon. Akosua Frema Osei Opare



B. CAMPAIGN OPERATIONS



1. Justin Kodua Frimpong (Director)



2. Henry Nana Boakye (Deputy)



C. CAMPAIGN CHAIRMAN AND STRATEGIST



1. Hon Dan Botwe (Chairman)



2. Mr. Frederick Oware (Deputy)



3. Nana Akomea (Deputy)



D. CAMPAIGN MANAGEMENT



1. Hon. Frederick Opare Ansah (Campaign Manager)



2. Dr. Antoinette Tsibu-Darko (Deputy — Research and Administration)



3. Hon. Osei Bonsu Amoah (Deputy — Parliamentary Campaign)

4. Dr. Ibrahim Anyars (Deputy — Presidential Campaign)



E. ELECTORAL AFFAIRS



1. Peter Mac Manu



F. SENIOR CAMPAIGN AIDES



1. Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong



2. Mr. John Boadu



3. Mr. Kofi Dzarnasi



4. Dr. Susana Alo



5. Mr. Salifu. Saeed



6. Mr. Samuel Awuku



7. Hon. Anthony Abayifa Karbo



8. Dr. Nyame Baafi

9. Hon. Nii Adjei Sowah



G. CAMPAIGN COORDINATORS



1. Hon. Joseph Cudjoe (Coordinator —Identifiable Groups)



2. Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson (Coordinator — Coastal Zone)



3. Hon. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie (Coordinator- Middle Belt Zone)



4. Hon. Dominic Nitiwul (Coordinator — Northern Zone)



H. SPOKESPERSON FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE



1. Dr. Gideon Boako



I. CAMPAIGN COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE



1. Mr. Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye (Director of Communications)



2. Mr. Yaw Adomako Baafi (Deputy)



3. Mr. Akbar Khorneni (Deputy)

4. Mr. Maxwell Krobea Kwabena Asante (Coordinator, Social Media)



J. RESEARCH DIRECTORATE



1. Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah



K. FINANCE AND FUND-RAISING



1. Dr. Alolo Mutaka



L. LEGAL DIRECTORATE



I. Frank Davies (Chairman)



2. Gary Nimako Marfo (Deputy)



DIPLOMATIC LIAISON



Amb. Edward Boateng