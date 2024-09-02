News

NPP announces date for re-run of Walewale Parliamentary Primaries

KoduaaaScreenshot 2024 09 02 131822.png Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP's General Secretary

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will open nominations for the Walewale constituency on Tuesday, September 2, 2024, and close them on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

A rerun of the parliamentary primaries is scheduled for Sunday, September 8, following a Tamale High Court ruling that ordered the rerun.

This court decision came after the current MP, Hajia Lariba Zuweratu, challenged the previous primary results, where she was narrowly defeated by Tia Kabiru by just seven votes.

The full judgment will be read on September 12, 2024.

