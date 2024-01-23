NPP announces protocols for upcoming parliamentary primaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The National Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed the guidelines governing the forthcoming parliamentary primaries set for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

In an official press release issued on January 22, 2024, the party highlighted that these protocols were carefully crafted to uphold the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.



The statement emphasized that each constituency nationwide would have a designated voting center. However, in constituencies with a high number of delegates, the Electoral Commission (EC) reserves the right to establish additional polling stations at the center to expedite the process. All stakeholders are urged to adhere to these provisions to ensure a seamless and transparent process.



The EC will oversee the elections, bearing the responsibility for ensuring a transparent, free, and equitable election.

The statement stressed that no individual, be it a government appointee, party official, or otherwise, should act in defiance of the Electoral Commission and the outlined guidelines.



Furthermore, it clarified that security matters lie exclusively with the Ghana Police Service.



"Access beyond security perimeters is restricted to delegates, individuals appointed by the National Secretariat and Region as election supervisors, contestants, and their accredited agents," part of the statement read.