NPP calls emergency National C’cil meeting ahead of manifesto launch

Stephen Ayensu Ntim

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), under National Chairman Stephen Ayensu Ntim, has scheduled an emergency National Council meeting for Friday, August 16, at the Alisa Hotel in Greater Accra.

The meeting will address critical issues in preparation for the party's manifesto launch for the December 7 elections.

The announcement was made by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong in a statement dated August 13, 2024.



